Kamala Harris Downplays Ron DeSantis’ Understanding of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict on ‘Colbert’

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by The Late Show to discuss her thoughts on Florida governor Ron DeSantis mischaracterizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked by host Stephen Colbert about DeSantis characterizing the Russian invasion as a “territorial dispute,” Harris replied that the presidential hopeful didn’t understand the situation.

“So, as vice president, I have now met with over 100 world leaders,” Harris told Colbert. “Presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and kings. And when you’ve had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance, again, of international rules and norms, and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance of standing firm against any nation that we tried to take by force another nation—if you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

In the lengthy chat with Colbert, Harris responded to former VP Mike Pence claiming he was part of the legislative branch to dodge a subpoena. “I am in the executive branch,” she refuted.

Colbert also pushed Harris to confirm that she and President Joe Biden will be running again in the next election. After Harris refused to officially announce anything, Colbert asked, “What do you imagine this next election is going to be about? What will be the major issues that will define this election?”

"I think it will be, as the president has said, about seeing it through and building on the momentum that we have achieved thus far," Harris said, adding that the administration has been focused on building a "clean energy economy."

Elsewhere, Harris spoke about the restrictive laws that have been passed since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. “I think it’s the height of irresponsibility and, in fact, in many case, inhumane,” she told Colbert.

She added, “Let’s be clear on this issue: One does not have to abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs, to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with our bodies.”