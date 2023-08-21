Justin Timberlake Might Not Be as Innocent as He Seems in Mysterious ‘Reptile’ Trailer

A sinister edge emerges from Justin Timberlake in the first official trailer for Reptile, the forthcoming Netflix film directed by Grant Singer. Out Oct. 6, the film follows Detective Tom Nichols (Benicio Del Toro) as he works to uncover the mystery behind a young real estate agent’s murder. Timberlake stars as the victim’s unassuming husband, Will Grady, who might not be as innocent as he seems — after all, any good detective knows better than to count anyone out too early.

Detective Nichols locks in on Timberlake’s character as his prime suspect, while Detective Dan Cleary (Ato Essandoh) has growing suspicions about another potential assailant portrayed by Sky Ferreira. Another detective (Michael Beasley) is locked in on a strange man played by Michael Pitt who, according to Will, attempted to force his way into the victim’s home just nights before the murder took place. And Eric Bogosian’s character will be looking into the woman’s ex-husband (Karl Glusman).

All of the detectives have their hands full, but Del Toro’s character at least has some help from his wife, Judy, played by Alicia Silverstone. At home, they run through theories and attempt to replicate certain elements of the case for better examination, like the bite marks they discovered on the body. While the case unfolds, so do the intertwined mysterious of their personal lives.

"I wanted to get to the end as quickly as possible — just like a good book or suspenseful novel," Timberlake told Netflix in an interview conducted during production of the film. "I liked the idea of playing a character that has to constantly react to the unpredictability of what's thrown in his direction."

Del Toro co-wrote Reptile alongside Singer and Benjamin Brewer. “Once we knew where we needed the story to land, then the question becomes, ‘How do we get there? How do we make it interesting?’,” he shared. “We did research and tried to make it as real as possible. We talked about movies and storytelling with certain films as references. One that comes to mind is In Cold Blood.”

Reptile will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.