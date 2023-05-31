Timothy Olyphant Returns as Raylan Givens in ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Trailer

Justified: City Primeval, the FX mini-series revival of the early 2010s drama Justified, catches up with Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens in its official trailer. The series, set to premiere on July 18, finds him fully settled into his new life in Miami 15 years after he moved on from his Kentucky stomping grounds.

But he can’t ever get too comfortable. In the trailer, Raylan’s work as a deputy U.S. Marshall sends him on the road to Detroit. What he thought would be a quick trip — so much so that he brought his 15-year-old daughter along on the promise of a road trip back to Miami — turned out to be a much bigger mission than expected.

He’s working with the Detroit Police Department to go up against Clement Mansell, a trigger-happy killer known as “The Oklahoma Wildman.” Somehow, the sociopathic villain manages to always be one step ahead of the people whose job it is to capture him. One of those steps he took led him to Raylan’s daughter, the perfect combination of fear and anger to have him seeing red.

"I see you near my daughter again, I'll kill you," Raylan tells Mansell, who matches his energy right back, saying: "Not if I see you first."

In 2015, right as Justified was coming to an end after six seasons, Olyphant told Rolling Stone that he wouldn’t really miss Raylan as a character. “I realize this was a great part to play, and I’ll miss working with these guys a lot,” he said at the time. “But I had some problems with Raylan. I’m not so sure he’s a great guy.”

Now, he has a chance to reacquaint himself with some version of an old friend.