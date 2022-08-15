 Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals 'Jurassic World' Pay Gap With Chris Pratt - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Who Is Your Biggest Competitor?
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Bryce Dallas Howard: Chris Pratt Helped Me Fight for Pay Equality After ‘Jurassic World’ Wage Gap

The actress says after confiding in Pratt about their pay gap, the actor helped her negotiate for more

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
bryce dallas howard pay gapbryce dallas howard pay gap

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since 2015, Bryce Dallas Howard has starred as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World trilogy alongside Chris Pratt. In 2018, Variety reported that the actress was being paid $2 million less than her co-star, who had been paid $10 million for the second film. Now, Howard has revealed that the pay gap was actually much larger.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

The actress said she has mostly reconciled the pay gap, largely thanks to Pratt. Howard said after she confided in her costar about their pay difference, he helped her secure larger payouts for other franchise branches that were not included in her initial contract, including theme-park rides and video games.

“Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” Howard shared. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

But even if Howard made up for the difference in their upfront payments, Pratt was also profiting off of the franchise extensions. In this instance, the gap wasn’t closed so much as the amount of money in question was increased.

In This Article: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.