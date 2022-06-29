 Julia Roberts, George Clooney Reunite in 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Daya Processes Her Own Loneliness and a Past Relationship on 'Love You When You're Gone'
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Julia Roberts, George Clooney Reunite for Some Classic Rom-Com Hijinks in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

New film set to arrive this October

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite for some vintage rom-com magic in the new trailer for their upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise, set to arrive Oct. 21.

Directed by Mama Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise boasts a classic set-up: Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who reluctantly agree to join forces as they fly to Bali to stop their head-over-heels daughter from marrying young and making the same mistake they did. It goes without saying that hijinks ensue. 

The trailer is packed with all the good stuff as Roberts and Clooney quibble and sling one-liners back-and-forth as they try to enact their plan. But it also goes without saying that the former couple also learns to enjoy each other’s company again as they mortify their daughter by dancing to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and prove they’ve still got a knack for drinking games.

Ticket to Paradise also stars Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo. It marks the first film Roberts and Clooney have made together since 2016’s Money Monster; they’ve also appeared together in Oceans Eleven and Twelve, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which was Clooney’s directorial debut.

In This Article: George Clooney, Julia Roberts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.