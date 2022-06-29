Julia Roberts, George Clooney Reunite for Some Classic Rom-Com Hijinks in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite for some vintage rom-com magic in the new trailer for their upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise, set to arrive Oct. 21.

Directed by Mama Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise boasts a classic set-up: Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who reluctantly agree to join forces as they fly to Bali to stop their head-over-heels daughter from marrying young and making the same mistake they did. It goes without saying that hijinks ensue.

The trailer is packed with all the good stuff as Roberts and Clooney quibble and sling one-liners back-and-forth as they try to enact their plan. But it also goes without saying that the former couple also learns to enjoy each other’s company again as they mortify their daughter by dancing to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and prove they’ve still got a knack for drinking games.

Ticket to Paradise also stars Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo. It marks the first film Roberts and Clooney have made together since 2016’s Money Monster; they’ve also appeared together in Oceans Eleven and Twelve, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which was Clooney’s directorial debut.