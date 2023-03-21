fbpixel
White Lies

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Questions Whether Honesty Is Best in ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Trailer

Comedic drama will be released May 26 via A24
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'You Hurt My Feelings.'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'You Hurt My Feelings.' Courtesy of A24

Julia Louis-Dreyfus can’t handle a negative review in Nicole Holofcener’s latest film, You Hurt My Feelings.

In a new trailer for the movie, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance, Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist whose marriage becomes shaken when she overhears her husband (Tobias Menzies) give an honest reaction to her new book. The clip reveals the lengths spouses will go to keep each other happy, including lying when necessary, and what happens when those little white lies stop.

The film, in theaters May 26, also stars Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, and Jeannie Berlin.

Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener previously collaborated on 2013 film Enough Said. Earlier this year the writer/director told Variety that she loves working with Louis-Dreyfus because the actress is so adaptable.

“She’s pretty much right for most things,” Holofcener said. “Don’t tell her I said this, but she can do funny and sad at the same time. I knew she had it in her to do the drama in You Hurt My Feelings — to really fall apart.”

 

