Judy Blume Tells Her Own Coming of Age Story in ‘Judy Blume Forever’ Trailer

Judy Blume Forever, the upcoming Prime Video documentary, is a dive into the creative mind who shared her fair share of adolescent experiences through her writing. In the first official trailer for the film, out April 21, Judy Blume journeys through her own coming-of-age story that inspired the influx of books she’s published over the course of over 50 years.

“I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside,” the 85-year-old author shared in the documentary trailer. “So by the time I started to write, I really had a lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn’t always in my life.”

Blume’s most popular releases include Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret released in 1970, Blubber released in 1974, and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing released in 1972, among others.

In the trailer, young children and adults alike share their favorite Blume books, reading impactful sentences and emphasizing the importance of the connection. “There was this moment where it’s like, wow, Judy’s talking to me,” Simon & Schuster’s Justin Chanda shared.

“Everything I learned about sex or crushes, I learned from Judy,” actress Molly Ringwald emphasized.

Sifting through stacks of paper, Blume pulled up letter after letter written to her by young people searching for understanding. “Dear Judy,” they all began. The documentary, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, also features appearances from Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee, and more.