Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Charge Will Go to Trial

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case is going to trial, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday, stemming from the actor’s arrest on assault and harassment charges in March.

The Marvel and Creed III star, 33, appeared for the first time in court, wearing a brown suit jacket and carrying a little brown cup. Actress Meagan Good, who Majors recently began dating after his arrest, accompanied him to the hearing. Judge Rachel Pauley set the next hearing for August 3, and reminded Majors that an order of protection was still in effect from contacting the 30-year-old woman at the center of the case.

In a statement following the hearing, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry maintained her client’s innocence and claimed it was the woman who attacked Majors, saying her team provided video footage of the “frenzied attack” and evidence of Majors’ alleged injuries to the District Attorney. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against [the woman],” she said. “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon.”

Majors was arrested for allegedly attacking his romantic partner during a fight that broke out after the woman reportedly tried to grab his cell phone. According to officials and the woman, Majors “struck” and “kicked” her, allegedly pushing her into the side of a car and causing minor injuries to her head and neck.

In an updated complaint from May, the woman claimed Majors had twisted her arm and finger behind her body “causing substantial pain.” “I further observed [Majors] strike me with his hand across my right ear causing substantial pain and a laceration behind my right ear,” the woman claimed.

Police were called to Majors' residence the following morning, where they allegedly observed the injuries on the woman and took her to a hospital. Majors was then arrested and charged with assault in the third degree; attempted assault in the third degree; aggravated harassment in the second degree; and harassment in the second degree.

Majors' legal team have described the actor as the victim of a "witch hunt." It was the woman, his lawyers claim, that started the altercation and attacked Majors, who called police after the woman apparently lost consciousness. However, police and the District Attorney's team have failed to investigate the woman, Chaudhry said in a May statement, claiming there is racial bias in the DA's case.

“None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth,” Chaudhry said. “This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 pounds, and his accuser, highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

As the case makes its way through criminal court, Majors has been dropped from a handful of projects. Marvel has not made any announcement for its plans regarding the actor, who is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Season 2 of Loki and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the latter of which has now been postponed from May 2025 to May 2026.