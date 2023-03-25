fbpixel
Courts and Crime

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Strangling, Assaulting, Harassing Woman in New York

Authorities say Creed III actor was involved in a domestic dispute in New York City
Jonathan Majors Arrested on Strangulation, Assault, Harassment Charges, Per Authorities
Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Creed III actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to authorities, as The Associated Press reports.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan. According to the authorities, the star — who also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman inside the apartment.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A rep for Majors tells Rolling Stone via email, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

In 2019, Majors starred in his breakout role as Montgomery “Mont” Allen in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. It was followed by his portrayals in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and 2022’s The Devotion before his recent Creed III and Ant-Man appearances. In Creed III, he plays character Damian, a childhood friend of Michael B. Jordan’s character, Donnie Creed, in a “brothers”-turned-enemies face-off in the boxing ring.

