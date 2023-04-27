Jonathan Majors’ Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Victim Ahead of Court Date

A judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the alleged victim in the case against Jonathan Majors.

On Thursday, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Doug Cohen, confirmed that a “judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel.” The order will remain in effect until the next court date in May.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudry, said that the order is “standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

"And today, the DA has broken its own 'policy' of not commenting to the press by blasting out information about a non-event (a consented, standard order of protection) just to cause more reputational harm to an innocent man," Chaudry continued.

The Creed III actor was arrested in March on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to authorities. According to the authorities, the actor — who also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Earlier this month, Variety reported multiple victims of Jonathan Majors had come forward and were cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.