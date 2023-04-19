Jonathan Majors: More Alleged Abuse Victims Come Forward After Arrest

Multiple alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Variety reports.

The Creed III actor was arrested in March on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to authorities. Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan. According to the authorities, the star — who also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman inside the apartment.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement at the time. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In response, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry maintained his innocence in a statement to Rolling Stone, and claimed that the actor “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and suggested the woman was having “an emotional crisis.” Chaudhry added, “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Although Majors’ reps and lawyer deny the allegations against him, talent manager Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company dropped the actor following news of his arrest. Last month, the U.S. Army pulled ads featuring the actor. Majors, the son of a U.S. Air Force member, had already narrated and appeared in two “Be All That You Can Be” commercials that aired during the March Madness collegiate basketball tournament; the Army Times reported that the military spent millions in order to lock up commercial time during the NCAA Final Four.