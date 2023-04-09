The Jonas Brothers Perform Two New Songs on SNL
Prior to their massive Aug. 12 one-night-only mega-show at New York’s Yankee Stadium, the Jonas Brothers stopped by Saturday Night Live — alongside host Molly Shannon — to perform some new songs off The Album, the brothers’ seventh studio album out May 12.
There was a choir-backed version of “Waffle House,” a new tune about… deep conversations that the related trio apparently had at the celebrated chain restaurant.
“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”
It’s safe to say you will never see the Jonas Brothers in one of those viral Waffle House fight videos. The Jonas Brothers also treated Studio 8H to a chorus-backed debut live performance of “Walls,” featuring Jon Bellion, the closing track to The Album, with its chorus, “Darling, you make the walls cry!” I’m not sure what that means exactly, but to each their own.