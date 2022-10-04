Jon Stewart Confronts a Transphobic Attorney General in ‘The Problem’ Season 2 Trailer

Jon Stewart is going into the most pressing issues facing America today in the new season of The Problem With Jon Stewart. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the late-night show’s second season, and it captures Stewart as he traverses politics and social issues, including facing off against the Arkansas attorney general about trans rights.

After referring to the fact that anti-trans legislation increased 800 percent this year, Stewart jokes, “Did trans people storm the Capitol?” The trailer then shows the comedian interviewing Leslie Rutledge, the attorney general of Arkansas, who speaks about the SAFE Act — the anti-trans legislation that prevents young people from transitioning.

“We’re not gonna allow children to vote or buy cigarettes,” Rutledge says. To which Stewart responds, “You suggested that buying cigarettes is equivalent to gender dysphoria” as the Republican twitches uncomfortably.

In another clip, Stewart compares the United States’ tax system to “the worst episode of Shark Tank ever.” Among the topics he’s set to discuss are globalization, elections, and gender identity. The season will also feature appearances from LeVar Burton and Susan Sarandon.

The new season comes several months after Stewart spoke at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol and dragged Republican senators who voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act that would expand healthcare for veterans and 9/11 first responders.

“Ain’t this a bitch?” Stewart said at the conference at the time. “America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their asses off, while these motherfuckers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it.”

The second season of The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres Oct. 7 on AppleTV+.