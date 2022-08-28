This Was the Big Comeback? Johnny Depp’s Face Floats in a Spacesuit at the 2022 VMAs

Johnny Depp is back to making public appearances following his headline-making defamation court battle with ex Amber Heard. On Sunday, the Willy Wonka actor made a brief — but very strange — appearance at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

The actor’s face appeared in the helmet of a moon person floating above the stage. “Guess who?” Depp wrote on Instagram, posting the moment to his account. Depp’s face appeared multiple times throughout the show.

“VMAs let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we,” he said at one point from the suit.

Rumors about Depp’s appearance at the awards show circulated earlier this week, with a source telling New York Post that the actor was “really excited” and “ready for his comeback.” The outlet also reported that he was set to dress up as the moon person. Though, considering just his face made the show, calling it a “comeback” now feels like a bit of a stretch.

Though this is his first time at the VMAs, Depp has been a staple at the MTV Movie Awards, where he received the MTV Generation Award in 2012. He also won several awards for his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Back in June, a jury found that Heard defamed Depp in his civil suit against his ex. Depp, who prevailed on all three claims, was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages plus punitive damages of $5 million. The actress won one of three claims in the countersuit against her former husband and was awarded $2 million.