John Williams Documentary in the Works With Steven Spielberg Producing

The five-time Oscar-winning Maestro of the Movies will go in front of the camera on upcoming project
John Williams and Steven Spielberg FilmMagic

John Williams, the composer known as the Maestro of the Movies, will be the focus of an upcoming documentary produced by one of his greatest collaborators, Steven Spielberg.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spielberg is leading the project about the 90-year-old five-time Oscar winner responsible for some of Hollywood’s most famous scores: Jaws, the Star Wars saga, Jurassic Park, the Indiana Jones series, the Harry Potter franchise, to name just a few.

Spielberg, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer are among the executive producers of the film, which has reportedly already enlisted acclaimed documentarian Laurent Bouzereau to direct.

Following 2022’s The Fabelmans — which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original  Score — Williams and Spielberg (as producer) will next collaborate on the James Mangold-directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment in the adventure franchise was previously touted as the nonagenarian’s final score, but as Williams told Spielberg during a recent American Cinematheque event, he has backtracked on his retirement plans.

“Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a studio head, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” Williams said during the conversation. “Also, you can’t ‘retire’ from music. It’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. A day without music is a mistake.”

(Spielberg then quipped, “I’d better get to work to find out what the hell I’m doing next!”)

