‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage.

The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film, isn’t shown in the teaser.

“Have you given any thought to where this ends?” Wick’s character is asked in the preview. “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

Delayed two years by the pandemic, John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment in what Rolling Stone called “the last great action-movie franchise,” arrives March 24, 2023, almost four years after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.