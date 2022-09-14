fbpixel
Uncle Jesse Jots It Down

John Stamos Moved to Write New Memoir After Bob Saget’s Sudden Death

If You Would Have Told Me will be published next fall
John Stamos in July 2022. Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA/AP Photo

John Stamos will recount his life and career in a new memoir, which he said he was inspired to write following the death of his longtime friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget.

As The Associated Press reports, Stamos’ book, If You Would Have Told Me, will be published in fall 2023 via Henry Holt. The 59-year-old will chronicle his wide-ranging career in acting and music, discuss the surreal sensation of being a Hollywood heartthrob, and open up about his efforts to get sober and start his own family.

In a statement, Stamos acknowledged that he never expected to write a memoir, saying it was Saget’s unexpected death earlier this year that helped change his mind. “If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?” Stamos said.

He added: “Honestly, while writing this book, I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much.”

Though best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House (and its recent reboot, Fuller House), Stamos has enjoyed a dynamic on-screen career. One of his first big roles was on the classic soap opera General Hospital, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, while in the mid-2000s, he had a starring role on NBC’s ER. He’s also acted regularly on Broadway and pursued music, both as an independent artist and as a frequent guest performer with the Beach Boys

