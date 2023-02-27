John Mulaney Teases Netflix Special ‘Coming Soon’

A John Mulaney special is on its way. On Monday, Netflix’s comedy account Netflix Is a Joke shared photos of the comedian backstage before one of his shows, teasing that a special will soon be available for Mulaney fans on the streaming network.

“Coming soon…” read a joint post from Mulaney and Netflix.

The tease from the comedian comes after he promoted three shows — with a “Live special taping” — at the Boston Symphony Hall over the weekend titled “From Scratch.”

“Filming it all at Symphony Hall,” he wrote on Instagram to promote the tour stop.

Mulaney has been performing his “From Scratch” show on the road for the last few months, making stops across the United States, Europe, and Australia.

The upcoming special is Mulaney’s first major Netflix special since 2018’s Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. He also released a kids-focused John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019.

The forthcoming Netflix feature surrounding his “From Scratch” material is his first special since leaving rehab in 2021. He debuted his new stand-up routine on the road in May 2021 and has since performed that special across the globe. Trending Mark Wahlberg — Who Once Assaulted Two Vietnamese Men — Was the Wrong Choice to Present ‘Everything Everywhere’ Cast a SAG Award Trump White House Pressured Disney to Censor ... Jimmy Kimmel Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Devise Bloodline Cursing Scheme at SAG Awards Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue

He also addressed his sobriety while hosting Saturday Night Live in February last year. “Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have that when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, ‘This is an intervention about my drug problem. There’s no other reason people would be behind the door,’” he said during his opening number.

Mulaney is also scheduled to perform the special for Netflix Is a Joke Fest at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in May.