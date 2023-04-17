John Mulaney Teases the Best of His Worst Stories in ‘Baby J’ Comedy Special Trailer

John Mulaney’s cards are still close to his chest. In the first teaser trailer for the comedian’s forthcoming Netflix special Baby J, out April 25, he baits his audience with the prospect that for every seemingly horrifying story he tells them, there are far worse ones hanging with the skeletons in his closet.

“And as you process and digest how obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable that story is, just remember — that’s one I’m willing to tell you,” Mulaney says in the 36-second clip before the audience erupts into cheers.

Baby J was filmed at the Boston Symphony Hall stop on Mulaney’s recent From Scratch tour. Directed by Alex Timbers, with music from Talking Heads leader David Byrne, the special marks his first at Netflix since 2018’s Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. It’s also his first since leaving rehab in 2021.

In the few appearances he has made since, including hosting Saturday Night Live in February last year, Mulaney has spoken and joked about his journey to sobriety and his experience being a new father after welcoming a son with Olivia Munn.

"I knew right away that it was an intervention," he said during his SNL opening monologue, recalling walking into a room with six friends in New York and others on Zoom. "Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have that when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is an intervention about my drug problem. There's no other reason people would be behind the door.'"

Mulaney sees his own discomfort with confrontation in his son. “They put him on the warmer under this big, bright light, and the light is just shining in his eyes,” he joked. “He’s not crying or anything. He just looks up at the light and [puts his hands up]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. And I was like, ‘That’s my son: A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.’”