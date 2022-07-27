Cybersecurity Pioneer and Alleged Murderer John McAfee Goes On the Run in New Doc Trailer

A new documentary will trace the career and life on the run of late cybersecurity pioneer and alleged murderer John McAfee. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee is set to premiere on Aug. 24 on Netflix.

Directed by Charlie Russell, the new trailer for the doc opens with news reports about McAfee’s alleged involvement in the 2012 murder of his neighbor in Belize. Afraid police would kill him if they found him, McAfee fled — though he did invite a film crew to join him, leading to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee’s life on the lam, some of which will appear in Running With the Devil.

Based on the trailer, the film will also look at McAfee’s groundbreaking achievements in anti-virus software and cybersecurity, which made him a billionaire and also, according to some talking heads, a target for other powerful players. As one person posits, “Is McAfee a successful entrepreneur who went mad and killed his neighbor? Or is he the potential savior of America?”

What’s unclear from the Running With the Devil trailer is whether the documentary will dig into a couple of other violent incidents McAfee was allegedly connected to. The 2017 doc, Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee, suggested McAfee was also responsible for the torture and killing of a man in Belize named Dave Middleton; it also includes an interview with McAfee’s former colleague, Allison Adonizio, who accused McAfee of drugging and raping her.

McAfee died by suicide in jail in Spain last June. At the time, a court had just approved his extradition back to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.