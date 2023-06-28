John Boyega Reveals First Call With Jamie Foxx Following Medical Emergency: ‘He Finally Picked Up’

While everyone online wondered how Jamie Foxx was recovering from the scarcely detailed medical emergency that left him hospitalized for some time, his own peers and colleagues couldn’t even get in touch to receive any answers, either. In a recent interview with People, John Boyega said that Foxx only recently, who acts opposite him in the upcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, began answering his calls.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said at the Hollywood premiere of the film. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

In April, Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared a statement on social media stating that her father had “experienced a medical complication” and requesting that their family’s privacy be respected as he recovered. What followed was, essentially, radio silence apart from word-of-mouth updates from friends like Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart.

As people continued to speculate about the emergency's cause, Corinne shared an additional update: "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" Foxx himself shared a message on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love," he wrote. "Feeling blessed."

Just days after Corinne shared that Foxx was out of the hospital, they issued a joint statement announcing plans to co-host a new music-centric game show, We Are Family, premiering in 2024.

At the premiere, Said Datari Turner, who co-produced They Cloned Tyrone alongside Foxx, shared: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director Juel Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”