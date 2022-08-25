fbpixel
Joe Pesci Makes Rare Acting Return for Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’

Oscar-winning actor to play SNL star's grandfather in first TV role in nearly 30 years
Joe Pesci Getty Images

Move over Martin Scorsese, as another person has finally managed to coax Joe Pesci out of retirement: Pete Davidson.

Pesci will make a rare return to acting — and in an even rarer television appearance —in Davidson’s upcoming Peacock semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkus.

The Oscar-winning star of Goodfellas and My Cousin Vinny is set to portray Davidson’s grandfather on the show, while another mob classic icon, The Sopranos’ Edie Falco, will play a fictionalized version of Davidson’s mom.

Long thought retired, Pesci ended a nearly decade-long sojourn from the big screen in 2019 when he appeared in Scorsese’s The Irishman; since 2000, Pesci has only starred in three movies: 2006’s Robert De Niro-directed The Good Shepherd and 2010’s Love Ranch. (He did, however, reprise his Home Alone burglar Harry in a Google Assistant commercial, as well as play an exaggerated version of his big screen persona in a Snickers ad.)

Bupkus also marks Pesci’s first TV role since the early Nineties, when he made one-off appearances on The John Larroquette Show (as himself) and Tales From the Crypt.

Bupkis — which will “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” according to Peacock — is Davidson’s first TV show since exiting Saturday Night Live at the end of Season 47. SNL’s Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer on the half-hour comedy series alongside Davidson.

