WGA Strike: Joe Biden Says Hollywood Writers Deserve ‘Fair Deal’

President Joe Biden showed his support of the the Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers who went on strike earlier this month.

“Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories, and the importance of treating storytellers with dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” said Biden before a screening of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese at the White House on Monday, per AP. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal that they deserve as soon as possible.”

Biden’s remarks drew cheers from the crowd gathered in the East Room — which included stars and producers of the show — in celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

He added, “This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winner and series co-star Ke Huy Quan, introduced Biden that night. Quan also spoke about his journey as an 8-year-old refugee from Vietnam to an Academy Award-winning actor visiting the White House. “I do not take this moment lightly, because I know this building is a monument to a country that opened its arms to me,” he said.

In the wake of the strike, after the WGA announced plans to protest outside of Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, where the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards was to air live, several presenters and nominees publicly stated that they would not cross the picket line. Show organizers later opted for a pre-taped special instead.

Drew Barrymore, who was originally booked to host the ceremony, also backed out in solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America members just days before the awards show. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” Barrymore shared in a statement.