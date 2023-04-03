fbpixel
Good to Mama

Drag Star Jinkx Monsoon to ‘Appear in a Major Role’ on ‘Doctor Who’

Monsoon's new gig comes after starring as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's Chicago
Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion on May 10, 2022 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jinkx Monsoon has their next major role already lined up. On Monday, Doctor Who announced that the two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race will star in a “major role” on the BBC TV show, which is already set to feature Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Monsoon in a statement. “Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Monsoon’s Doctor Who arrival comes after they helped break box office records and made history as the first drag queen to play Matron “Mama” Morton in Broadway’s Chicago. They played the role for an eight-week run.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” said showrunner Davies. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

Doctor Who is set to return next November with three special episodes featuring David Tennant starring as the 14th Doctor. Gatwa’s first episode will air soon thereafter. The show is set to broadcast on BBC in the U.K. and England and stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Monsoon’s success comes after they became the first queen to win the Queen of All Queens title after winning the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, which featured only winners of previous seasons.

