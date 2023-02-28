Kimmel Riffs on Rolling Stone Report That Trump Tried to Censor Him: ‘President Karen Demanded to Speak to My Manager’

Jimmy Kimmel clearly got a kick out of Rolling Stone’s new report about former president Donald Trump’s futile efforts to get Disney to censor the late-night host. As he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night: “In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager.”

On Sunday, we reported that in early 2018, Trump was so upset with Kimmel’s jokes about him that he directed administration officials to call up Disney executives to demand they reign in the comedian (Disney owns ABC, the network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live). ”At least one call was made to Disney [that I know of],” a former official told us. “Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it so we had to do something…It was doing something, mostly, to say to [Trump], ‘Hey, we did this.’”

Kimmel had plenty of one-liners in response to the story. “You’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes,” he quipped. And, “Usually when [Trump] wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000 — he wanted me to do it for nothing!”

The host then tried to figure out what exactly it was that triggered Trump so badly. At first, he considered the time he invited Stormy Daniels on his show and asked her to “look at a plate of carrots to size him up, and she picked the little one” (not to fact-check the man, but it was actually a plate of mushrooms). Or maybe it was one of the myriad nicknames he came up with for the ex-pres, which he proceeded to list at length, from “Nostra-dumbass” and “King Tutan-conman” to “The Hydroxy-Horror Picture Show” and “Y.M.C.A-hole.”

Kimmel wasn’t done yet, however. He noted that the only people he’s made fun of that have ever tried to stop him have been Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene (and the latter apparently called the cops on Kimmel). “I’ve made fun of O.J. [Simpson] a thousand times, and he hasn’t tried to kill me once,” Kimmel cracked, twisting the knife further a few moments later: “Maybe this is why Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms — she was laughing too hard at my monologue at night.”