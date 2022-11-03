Jimmy Kimmel Sends Another Swarm of Kids Into Turmoil With Annual Halloween Candy Prank

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Halloween prank is back. After a two-year break, the show’s annual segment returned with another compilation of parents tormenting their children for the sake of entertainment by convincing them that all of the candy they collected on Halloween had been eaten while they slept. There are certainly worse sources of long-lasting childhood trauma, but some of these kids are going to carry this faux betrayal with them for years.

“After two long years, our annual Halloween YouTube Challenge is back,” reads a statement from the show. “People love this so much that the last two years, we didn’t even ask anyone to do it, but hundreds of families did it anyway, so we gave up and did it again.”

One set of parents had been waiting for years for their children to be old enough to fall for the prank, but when it was time for the grand reveal that it was a hoax all along, the two young boys were equally unfazed. “I dreamed about doing this for years,” he tells the camera after having to explain to his sons who Jimmy Kimmel is. “And these guys don’t even give a shit.”

Most of the other parents featured in the compilation didn’t have such calm-minded kids. One family’s daughter checked to confirm before exclaiming, “Oh, dammit!” and tossing the empty bucket down. Another folded into himself like he had been physically struck in the chest. Meanwhile, in another clip, an older brother watched as his sister melted down into a tantrum of tears, commentating: “My dad has done this every single year. I know the pain!”

The sweetest batch is always made up of the kids who push their sadness to the side to forgive their parents. “That’s okay that you ate all the candy,” one girl says calmly. “But when it’s the next Halloween, we can get more!” A few others noted that they weren’t mad at their parents, just sad that all of their hard work trick-o-treating from door-to-door was for nothing.

But another had some choice words for her candy-stealing mom: “I’m so sick of you.”