Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Herschel Walker’s ‘Hard’ Election Slip

Of course, Jimmy Fallon had to joke about Herschel Walker’s “excitement” about the runoff election! On Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon prepped his viewers for Thanksgiving with an opening monologue and joked about Herschel Walker mispronouncing election as “erection” on Fox News.

“Last night, ahead of the Senate runoff in Georgia, Herschel Walker was on Fox News, and he had a bit of slip-up while talking about the election,” Fallon said, before playing the clip: “Woah! Somebody’s excited about the runoffs!”

Walker had joined Fox News Tuesday alongside Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham to talk about his runoff election against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. “Well, first of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people,” Walker said.

During his 10-minute-long monologue, Fallon also joked about a “viral” photo of President Joe Biden that went viral after an optical illusion made it seem like his jacket was his his legs.

“People walked into the office being like, ‘Oh I-” Fallon joked.. “He looks like a teacher who’d say, ‘You don’t have to call me Mr. Duncan. Call me Matt. Forget today’s lesson. Let’s talk about life.”

The “erection” mention from Walker comes as his sex life — and secret children — have become a dominant part of the conversation surrounding his campaign for Senate. He’s lied about the number of children he has and claimed to be anti-abortion despite allegedly paying a woman to end her pregnancy.

"Herschel Walker says he is against women getting abortions, but he pressured me to have one," said a woman who remained anonymous. "I am coming forward now because I heard Herschel deny claims by another woman who said he paid for her abortion."

Throughout his campaign, Walker appears to have been caught lying about everything from his education to his business record to how many children he has. He’s rejected evolutionary science, and trotted out a series of bizarre claims about climate change, including that America’s “good air” is floating over to China and being replaced by China’s “bad air.”

Walker’s past is also filled with concerning incidents, including allegedly holding a gun to his then-wife’s head and threatening to “blow her brains out.”