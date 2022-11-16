Elon Musk Is No Help in Jimmy Fallon’s Quest to Prove He Isn’t Dead

Elon Musk’s assertion that comedy would be “legal” on now that he’s forked over $44 billion for the company was always rather dubious, especially since true posters know the good bits have always been plentiful. A classic one even got going yesterday when the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag started trending despite The Tonight Show host definitively not being dead.

The exact origins of the bit are unclear, though obviously, that’s part of the fun. Either way, it spread like wildfire, especially as users accompanied the hashtag with photos of people who weren’t Fallon. Jimmy Kimmel was an obvious choice; James Corden even funnier; the old Nickelodeon character Jimmy Neutron — very good stuff.

The actual Fallon, ostensibly in an effort to both prove he was still alive and well, and maybe also to get in on the bit himself, tweeted at Musk, "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon."

This morning, Musk finally replied and played (?) dumb, quipping, “Fix what?” (Something tells us this won’t be the Musk joke that finally gets Nathan Fielder to laugh.)

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

So, if comedy is now “legal” on Twitter, we hope Musk’s got better jokes than that. And, no, leeching off the guys who pretended to be fired from Twitter and called themselves “Ligma” and “Johnson” is definitely not better (you gotta come up with your own material, my guy). In fact, nothing Musk has done or said on Twitter is anywhere near as funny as a random person causing a pharmaceutical company’s stock price to plummet by raising awareness of their egregious insulin pricing — but apparently, that kind of comedy isn’t legal on Twitter.