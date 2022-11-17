After Musk Brush-Off, Jimmy Fallon Addresses Death Hoax: ‘I’m Alive!’

The social media rumors fueling Jimmy Fallon’s end have hopefully come to their demise. Fallon wasted no time in addressing the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on by insisting once again that he is definitely not deceased, this time with a song.

The host opened Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with a revivalist gospel choir singing “He’s alive!” as Fallon shook on stage. “Ladies and gentlemen. I’ve been to the other side. I’ve seen the pearly gates. I paid $8 for that blue checkmark in the sky,” sang Fallon. “But I want ya’ll to know that I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done. And tonight my job is to entertain you.”

Afterwards, Fallon resumed his regular monologue. “I don’t know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter,” said Fallon. “Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets.” The host referenced the Hunger Games-level emotional and financial feat of snagging tickets to the artist’s latest stadium tour.

On Tuesday, in an attempt to stifle the fake news and poke fun at the absurdity, Fallon tweeted at Elon Musk, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.” Musk, at what seems to be an attempt at humor, tweeted, “Fix what?”

Hopefully, after a night of delivering jokes in the flesh and blood, Fallon can finally put the death rumors at rest.