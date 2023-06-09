Jim Gaffigan Excited to Help ‘Unknown Comedian’ Jerry Seinfeld on Joint Stand-Up Tour

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will link up for a special run of arena shows this fall.

The joint, four-date stand-up tour will kick off Nov. 3 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, followed by stops in Los Angeles (Nov. 4) and Chicago (Nov. 10). The run will wrap Nov. 11 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, though several presales will take place starting June 14. Full info is available on Gaffigan and Seinfeld’s respective websites.

In a statement, Seinfeld said of the tour, “Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out.”

Meanwhile, Gaffigan cracked, “I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Both Seinfeld and Gaffigan have a slew of shows already booked before they join forces in November. Seinfeld has dates scheduled through the summer and into the fall, while Gaffigan will kick off his run in late August (with his website noting that he’ll be performing all new material).

Seinfeld is also reportedly finishing up his new movie, Unfrosted, a comedy about the creation of the Pop Tart, partly inspired by his famous stand-up bit about discovering the breakfast treat as a kid. Seinfeld directed and co-wrote the movie, which will be his first major film project since the 2007 animated flick Bee Movie. Unfrosted will star Gaffigan, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper.

A release date for the movie hasn't been announced yet, though Seinfeld said in a Nov. 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he expected it to arrive this year. Of the movie, he added, "There is no story. But there are a couple of elements that are true that we use to begin the story, which is that Post came up with this idea, and Kellogg's heard about it and said, 'We have to do the same thing.' And then I kind of told the story as The Right Stuff with NASA versus the Soviet Union."

Marsden also offered a few details about the movie in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I love the story, it’s the race to invent the Pop Tart in the early sixties. I was playing a ridiculous character, Jack LaLanne, who was the first television fitness guru guy back in the 1950s. I knew him only because later in life he was swimming from Alcatraz towing 70 boats in his mouth. I’m in a full-on leotard with dance slippers. You don’t gotta put a nickel in me if the character is ridiculous. The more absurd the character is, the more I’m gonna jump at the chance to do it. They’re literally giving me pin curls with a curling iron, and I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me up.'”

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Tour Dates

Nov. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center