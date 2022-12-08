Jerrod Carmichael to Host the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will return in broadcast form in 2023, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael set to host the awards show on Jan. 10, 2023.

In 2022, NBC refused to air the Golden Globes following an investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the awards’ voting body, that revealed that the organization had no Black members among its 87 voters; the Globes instead went ceremony-free, with winners announced on Twitter.

Following the one-year boycott, the Globes will be back on NBC, with the Emmy-winning Rothaniel comic helping guide the oft-criticized award show back toward semi-respectability.

As the Associated Press notes, Carmichael is the first solo Black host in the Golden Globes’ history; actor Louis Gossett Jr. and Access Hollywood’s Shaun Robinson served as co-hosts of the Golden Globes in 1993 and 2007, respectively. Carmichael is also only the Globes’ fourth solo host since 1995, joining Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live," Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said in a statement. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

Brendan Fraser, a favorite to score a nomination for (and win) Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, has previously stated he won’t attend this year’s ceremony due to his own issues with the awards show: The actor previously alleged that he was groped by the HFPA’s then-president Philip Berk in 2003.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ when asked whether he’d attend this year’s ceremony. “No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”