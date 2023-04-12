fbpixel
He's Back

Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Snow Plow Accident

The actor made his triumphant return for the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations
Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jeremy Renner returned to the red carpet on Tuesday and credited his new docuseries for giving him the motivation to heal. The Avengers actor arrived at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Rennervations, his new Disney+ reality series about remodeling used vehicles for underserved communities.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner, who walked the carpet with a cane, told Variety. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated.”

After posing for photographs with his family and using a cane to help him walk, Renner whizzed around in a motorized scooter through the rest of press interviews.

On Monday, Renner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the late night host introduced him as the “indestructible Jeremy Renner” and declared him the “toughest Avenger.”

“Was this a publicity stunt?” Kimmel asked. “Absolutely,” joked Renner. Kimmel continued, “Now if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now. Forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys, it’s you, you’re the guy.”

