Jeremy Renner Crushed Under Snowplow in Attempt to Save Nephew, Incident Report Reveals

Jeremy Renner was attempting to save his adult nephew from a hydroplaning snowplow when he was crushed by the vehicle, the sheriff’s report of the New Year’s Day incident reveals.

The Hawkeye actor recently revealed that he sustained “30 plus broken bones” in the Lake Tahoe-area accident, but the report adds that Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat,” with injuries including a “collapsed” chest and “crushed” upper torso.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report (via CNN), Renner was using his Pistenbully snow groomer to help pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow. However, the snow-removal tractor itself then started sliding sideways and downhill, “causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

After jumping out of the snowcat, Renner realized that the vehicle was sliding in the direction of his nephew, at which point the actor tried to reenter the snowcat’s cab. However, after climbing up, he was “immediately pulled under the left side track.”

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report stated. “[Renner] laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on the scene.” Renner was airlifted to a nearby medical center and underwent at least two surgeries during his two-week hospitalization. Trending Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement 2023 Oscar Nominees’ Five Biggest Snubs, From Tom Cruise to Women Directors Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Panic! at the Disco Break Up: ‘Sometimes a Journey Must End’

Further investigation revealed that the snowcat’s indicator light was not functioning, but “although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Thankfully, Renner is now out of the hospital and on the long road to recovery.