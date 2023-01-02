Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical but Stable’ Condition Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized following an accident with a snow plow on Sunday. The Marvel actor, 51, remains in “critical but stable” condition, according to his team.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for Renner told Variety last night. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner was at his home in Nevada when the incident took place. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to "a traumatic injury" around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno on Sunday morning. The actor was the only person involved in the accident and was flown to the hospital.

The region where Renner owns a ranch, which is located above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, has received a significant amount of snow in the past few weeks. In mid-December, Renner shared a photo on social media from his home, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

The actor is best known as the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has appeared as the character numerous times, including in The Avengers and on last year’s Disney+ series Hawkeye. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in the thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. The new season premieres Jan. 15.