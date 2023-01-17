Jeremy Renner Recovering at Home With Family After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed that he’s back at home and recovering after sustaining several serious injuries in a recent snow plow accident.

The actor offered the brief health update on Twitter, in response to a tweet from the account of his Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner wrote.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Renner was hospitalized for several days after an accident with a snow plow at his home in Nevada while trying to clear a path for a relative's car on New Year's Day. The Hawkeye actor was left in critical condition, suffering chest trauma and other injuries. Local authorities have also been investigating the incident, though they quickly said there were no signs that Renner was impaired at the time, nor was there any evidence of foul play.

The actor has shared a handful of updates in the weeks since the accident, including a hospital bed selfie that showed bruising on his face. “Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner is currently starring in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he plays the unofficial mayor of a small prison town in Michigan (the show returned this past Sunday, Jan. 15). While the series premiere went ahead as planned, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Paramount+ appeared to tweak a poster promoting the show in response to Renner’s injuries: The original showed Renner with several cuts and bruises across his face, while the new one removes them for a grimy and gritty, but way less bloody look.