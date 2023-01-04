Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars

After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.”

The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Other celebrities also took to social media to show their support, including Heidi Klum, Jimmy Fallon, and Vanessa Hudgens. “Brother u r a superhero to all of us,” Steve Aoki wrote upon hearing the news of Renner’s recovery. “U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!”

Renner, 51, was critically injured on New Year’s Day after being run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he used to tow his car, according to Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County during a news conference.

The actor had been helping a family member who was driving the vehicle and had gotten stuck in the snow, according to the sheriff. After successfully towing the car, he got off the plow to speak to his family member, the sheriff stated. He said at this point, the plow began to roll, and although Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat, he was “run over.”

Renner was at his home in Nevada when the accident took place. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to “a traumatic injury” around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno on Sunday morning. Trending Stars of Franco Zeffirelli's ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity Liar George Santos' First Day in Congress Is Off to a Rocky Start Prince Harry Says Buckingham Palace Has Refused to Support Him and Meghan Markle Anti-Vaxxers Turn Damar Hamlin's On-Field Collapse Into a ‘Vile’ Conspiracy Theory

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a rep for Renner previously told Variety on Tuesday. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”