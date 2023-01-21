fbpixel
On the Mend

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Suffered ‘30 Plus Broken Bones’ in Snow Plow Accident

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," actor writes in latest update following hospitalization
Jeremy Renner Getty Images for Disney

Jeremy Renner revealed the extent of the injuries he endured in a snow plow accident in a new social media update about his recovery Saturday.

Alongside a photo of the Hawkeye actor now out of the hospital and receiving physical therapy, Renner wrote that he suffered “30 plus broken bones” following the New Year’s Day accident near his Lake Tahoe-area home. 

Renner was hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition with chest trauma and other injuries after the incident, and wasn’t discharged until earlier this week.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I,” Renner wrote Saturday. 

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner is currently starring in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he plays the unofficial mayor of a small prison town in Michigan; the show returned this past Sunday, Jan. 15, after which Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

