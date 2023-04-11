Jennifer Lopez Is Kicking Ass and Saving Her Kid in New Trailer for ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez is out for absolute, unfettered vengeance in the wild new trailer for her upcoming Netflix action flick, The Mother.

After last year's vague teaser, the new clip offers a way more comprehensive look at the film, in which Lopez plays an ex-assassin forced to abandon her newborn daughter and retreat to the Alaskan wilderness after botching a job that leaves her and her child in the crosshairs of some dangerous men (played by Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal).

Of course, 12-years later the past finally catches up with Lopez’s character when her daughter (Lucy Paez) is abducted. Cue not only a gun-firing, face-punching, car-exploding adventure to get her back, but also a wilderness survival saga as mother and daughter hunker down in the snow and prepare for a final showdown with the bad guys.

The Mother was directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed the live-action remake of Mulan, as well as the 2017 war drama, The Zookeeper’s Wife. The cast also features Omari Hardwick and Paul Raci. The Mother is set to hit Netflix on May 12 — just in time for Mother’s Day.