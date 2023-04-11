fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Danzig Voice: 'Mother'

Jennifer Lopez Is Kicking Ass and Saving Her Kid in New Trailer for ‘The Mother’

Action flick — which hits Netflix just in time for Mother's Day — also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Lucy Paez
jennifer lopez the mother netflix trailer
Jennifer Lopez and Lucy Paez in 'The Mother.' Doane Gregory/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is out for absolute, unfettered vengeance in the wild new trailer for her upcoming Netflix action flick, The Mother

After last year’s vague teaser, the new clip offers a way more comprehensive look at the film, in which Lopez plays an ex-assassin forced to abandon her newborn daughter and retreat to the Alaskan wilderness after botching a job that leaves her and her child in the crosshairs of some dangerous men (played by Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal). 

Trending

Of course, 12-years later the past finally catches up with Lopez’s character when her daughter (Lucy Paez) is abducted. Cue not only a gun-firing, face-punching, car-exploding adventure to get her back, but also a wilderness survival saga as mother and daughter hunker down in the snow and prepare for a final showdown with the bad guys. 

The Mother was directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed the live-action remake of Mulan, as well as the 2017 war drama, The Zookeeper’s Wife. The cast also features Omari Hardwick and Paul Raci. The Mother is set to hit Netflix on May 12 — just in time for Mother’s Day.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Says 'Hell No' to Watching 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Due to Casting: 'They Messed Up the Inclusion'

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Brad Pitt Buys Aileen Getty's Glassy Midcentury Modern House in Los Feliz

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad