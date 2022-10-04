Jennifer Lopez Adds Hand Grenades, Cake Knives to Registry in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer  

Most wedding registries look like they’re copied straight out of a Macy’s catalog, stocked with essentials to help newlywed couples start this new chapter of their lives on the right foot. But in the trailer for Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel), are in need of much heavier artillery than a set of Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs.

The Prime Video film — directed by Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore and premiering Jan. 27 — drops in on Darcy and Tom’s glorious destination wedding that would be perfect if not for the colossal amount of things that go wrong. Normally, two opinionated families trapped in one place for a wedding would be exasperating on its own, but add in cold feet and the bride’s shirtless ex-boyfriend (Lenny Kravitz) showing up on a disruptively loud helicopter and the recipe for disaster is almost complete.

Apparently, the secret ingredient to really drive the grand event off the rails is the unexpected addition of a crew of pirates holding the entire wedding party hostage sans bride and groom. Chaos ensues as Darcy and Tom set aside their relationship setbacks to save their guests, cooking up strategic multi-step plans featuring hair spray, hand grenades, and a rusty cake knife that also doubles as the bride’s something borrowed. When they all come together, the mother of the groom (Jennifer Coolidge) declares: “Nobody fucks with my family.”

The action-driven romcom also features D’Arcy Carden, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac. Duhamel was brought in for the role of Tom after Armie Hammer, who was initially cast, dropped out amid accusations of assault and cannibalism.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer wrote in a statement at the time. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Shotgun Wedding arrives after Lopez had an on-screen wedding in the Kat Coiro-directed romcom Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson, and another real off-screen wedding to Ben Affleck a few months later.