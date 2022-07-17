Bennifer Forever: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married this weekend in Las Vegas, with the two superstars tying the knot over two decades after “Bennifer” first started dating and 18 years after the couple broke up.

According to TMZ and People, Lopez and Affleck obtained a Clark County, Nevada marriage license on Saturday, July 17. The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who also identifies herself as Jennifer Affleck on the document.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented yet on the engagement, but a source told People the couple wed in a “super small” ceremony attended by their family.

Lopez first revealed her engagement in April in a video clip shared to subscribers of her “On The J.Lo” newsletter Friday, which showed the singer wearing an engagement ring with a large green stone — a color that Lopez stated has a special meaning to her.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress,” Lopez wrote in a previous newsletter. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

The couple, who began dating several months after meeting on the set of box-office bomb Gigli in 2001, were previously engaged to each another before calling it off in early 2004.

Lopez briefly mentioned her renewed relationship with Affleck — which she referred to as “having a second chance at real love” — in her recent Rolling Stone cover story. “We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she said. “We learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”