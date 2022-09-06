Jennifer Lawrence Is Fighting With Her Republican Family and Having Nightmares About Tucker Carlson

Jennifer Lawrence discussed fighting with her deeply conservative family, as well as the Supreme Court’s decision to rollback reproductive rights in a new Vogue cover story.

Lawrence grew up in a very conservative Kentucky home, and said she long considered herself a Republican in the same way someone might root for a sports team. Of all things, she credits a Tina Fey 30 Rock line — “I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars” — with shifting her perspective for the first time. Her beliefs deepened as her movie career blossomed and she became increasingly aware of things like the gender pay gap, and the flimsy logic behind conservative tax and fiscal policies considering much wealth was being hoarded at the very top.

Like so many people, the 2016 election had a severe impact on Lawrence’s relationship with her family, and she’s still struggling to repair the damage. Noting she’s spoken with her therapist about recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Lawrence said, “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

Of Donald Trump’s victory, she added, “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’”

For Lawrence, the Supreme Court’s 2022 rulings on guns, environmental regulations, and especially abortion reignited her frustrations. So much so that she shared a slew of scathing one-liners for the story, including: “Get the government out of my snatch. Okay? Pull quote! On the record!” And, “It’s too personal to a female’s existence to watch white men debate over uteruses when they from the bottom of their hearts can’t find a clitoris.”

She also had choice words for Ohio’s Republican Senate candidate, and Hillbilly Elegy author, J.D. Vance: “He’s not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book. Rich twat. I mean, I’m a rich twat, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not.”