Jennifer Lawrence Finally Goes All-Out Comedy in ‘No Hard Feelings’ Red Band Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence staves off losing the family home by “dating” a wealthy albeit socially awkward teenager in the red band trailer for No Hard Feelings, the actress’ first foray into non-doomsday big-screen comedy.

After an ex-boyfriend/tow truck driver (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) repossesses her car, Lawrence’s Maddie — a now-out-of-work Uber driver — discovers a Craigslist ad posted by two rich parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) seeking a woman to “date” their college-bound Percy in exchange for a new car; the definition of “date” is loosely deciphered.

With her house also on the line, Maddie gets the job, only to discover that Percy is "unfuckable." What follows is a series of events that slowly, over the course of the red band trailer, gets Percy out of his shell.

No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky and co-produced by Lawrence, also stars Natalie Morales, Andrew Feldman, Hasan Minhaj, and Kyle Mooney. The comedy hits theaters on June 23.

The film marks Lawrence’s first straight-up comedy since her star-making role in 2010’s Winter’s Bone; the actress has dabbled in dramas with comedic elements (Silver Linings Playbook, Joy) and black comedies (Don’t Look Up, American Hustle), but this marks the first time Lawrence has ever asked to touch someone’s wiener on screen.