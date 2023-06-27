Jennifer Lawrence Thinks Miley Cyrus’ Gold ‘Flowers’ Dress Was a Coincidence, Not a Call Out

When Miley Cyrus released the music video for “Flowers,” fans and spectators alike took to dissecting every potential easter egg in what was perceived as her divorce anthem. Rumors spread like wildfire suggesting the video was shot in the house she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth (it’s actually Frank Sinatra’s old mansion) or that she was wearing a version of the suit he wore to a red carpet once (black suits are not all that unique), or that her gold dress was a call-out to Jennifer Lawrence. While some of those rumors have yet to be confirmed or debunked, Lawrence took the time to set the record straight on one of them.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen brought up the rumors of Lawrence having a fling with Hemsworth while he was still linked to Cyrus. Before he could even finish the question, the actress shut it down.

“Not true,” she declared. “I would love to [respond]. It’s not true. Total rumor. I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up, so I just assume that was like a coincidence.”

Cyrus herself hasn’t addressed any of the rumors herself since the song’s release in January. While there were instances in the past where the spectacle and narrative around her releases overshadowed the quality of the music itself, the singer seems to be far past the point of being reliant on that to get ahead. And she’s been trying to reach this point for the better part of the past decade.

“I think that I’m really embracing — and everyone else is embracing, too — that the music is a priority right now,” she told Rolling Stone in 2020. “I guess I’m just in love with the fact that for once it feels like it’s really focused on the music.”