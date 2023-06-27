fbpixel
EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG

In a letter signed by 300+ actors, including Meryl Streep, members of the Screen Actors Guild say they’re ready to strike for the best deal possible
The Hollywood sign in Hollywood, California.
The Hollywood sign in Hollywood, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this month, members of the Screen Actors Guild voted to authorize a strike if their negotiating committee doesn’t reach an agreement on a new contract with major Hollywood studios by June 30. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher released a video message this week with an update on the negotiations, telling members, “We are having an [sic] extremely productive negotiations that are laser focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you. We’re standing strong and we are going to achieve a seminal deal.”

But the message didn’t sit right with a lot of actors who are urging SAG not to settle for a deal that doesn’t represent all of their demands. More than 300 actors signed a letter addressed to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee that’s circulating and was allegedly sent to leadership expressing their concern with the idea that “SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not.”

“We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough,” the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, says. “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories.”

The message was signed by hundreds of members, including Hollywood stars like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer, and Amy Poehler.

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA didn’t immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. 

With just days left to make a deal before their contract with Hollywood studios, streamers, and production companies runs out, everyone who signed the letter says they’re “prepared to strike if it comes to that,” even though it’s not preferable because it “brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it.” The members addressed a number of issues that are important to them when it comes to negotiations, including minimum pay, residuals that consider the growth of streaming, healthcare, pensions, and regulation around how self-tapes are used in the casting process.

The letter also calls out members’ fears and concerns around the use of artificial intelligence, saying, “We do not believe that SAG-AFTRA members can afford to make halfway gains in anticipation that more will be coming in three years, and we think it is absolutely vital that this negotiation protects not just our likenesses, but makes sure we are well compensated when any of our work is used to train AI.”

“We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage,” the letter continues.

On day three of the Writers Guild of America strike, a large group of WGA members picket in front of Paramount Studios gate in Los Angeles, California, on May 4, 2023. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Back in May, the Writers Guild of America went on strike after they failed to negotiate a deal with Hollywood studios. WGA members have been vocal about their concerns about working conditions across the industry, including many outlined and echoed by SAG members. The issue of artificial intelligence in particular has become a highly discussed topic and major sticking point. 

In their sign-off, actors ask their leadership to “push for change” and to ensure the protections they’re asking for. “If you are not able to get all the way there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the membership, and join the WGA on the picket lines,” they write. “For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will meet that moment and not miss it.”

Here are the signatories listed in the letter obtained by Rolling Stone:

Chris Abbott 

Amy Acker 

Patrick J Adams 

Lauren Adams 

Paul Adelstein

Uzo Aduba 

Alex Anfanger 

Genevieve Angelson 

Amy Aniobi 

Hale Appleman 

Amanda Arcuri 

Fred Armisen 

Kevin Bacon 

Jodi Balfour 

Talia Balsam 

Elizabeth Banks 

Matt Barats 

Sara Bareilles 

Ike Barinholtz

Britt Baron 

Shakira Barrera 

Max Barsness 

Todd Bartels 

Sarah Beth Bassak 

Mikie Beatty 

Alison Becker 

Emma Bell 

Troian Bellisario 

Gregg Bello 

Francis Benhamou 

Todd Berger 

Reed Birney 

Gus Birney 

Ephraim Birney 

Bre Blair 

Daniel Blake

Rowan Blanchard 

Rachel Bloom

Josh Bonzie 

Megan Boone 

Joel Kim Booster 

John Ross Bowie 

Josh Bowman 

Mac Brandt 

Kurt Braunholer 

Janicza Bravo 

Kevin Brennan 

Jordana Brewster 

Alison Brie 

Connie Britton 

Jacqueline Brogan 

Amanda Brooks 

Sophina Brown 

Quinta Brunson 

Aynsley Bubbico 

Rebecca Rose Bulnes 

Joe Burch

Owen Burke 

David Burtka 

Matt Bush 

River Butcher 

Michelle Buteau 

Megan Byrne 

J Smith Cameron 

Neve Campbell 

James Carpinello 

Keith Carradine 

Sam Carson 

Rafael Casal 

Gerardo Celasco 

Wyatt Cenac 

Chris Chalk 

Zoe Chao 

Frances Chewning 

Jamie Chung 

Jessica St Clair 

Adelaide Clemens 

Glenn Close 

Jeremy Cohenour 

Lauren Cook 

Olivia Cooke 

Sarah Cooper 

Nesta Cooper 

Rob Corddry 

Maddie Corman 

Tom Costello 

Julie Craig 

Michael Cram 

David Cross 

Ashleigh Cummings 

Erin Cummings 

Tim Daly 

Sam Daly 

Alexandra Daniels 

Brianne Davis 

Ariana DeBose 

Brooklyn Decker 

Kathy Deitch 

Majandra Delfino 

David DeSantos 

Torrey DeVitto 

Rosemarie DeWitt 

Chris Diamantopoulos 

Daveed Diggs 

Maria Dizzia 

Kether Donohue 

Chad Doreck 

Fiona Dourif 

Paul W. Downs 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Minnie Driver

Drew Droege 

West Duchovny 

David Duchovny 

Anne Dudek 

Merrin Dungey 

Katie Duplass

Clea DuVall 

Lisa Ebersole 

Grace Edwards 

Billy Eichner 

Hannah Einbinder 

Lilah Richcreek 

Estrada Bridget 

Everett Keith Ewell 

JJ Feild 

Beanie Feldstein 

Bridget Flanery 

Brad Fleischer 

Caleb Foote 

Amanda Foreman

Jimmy Fowlie 

Dave Franco 

Brendan Fraser 

Jena Friedman 

Nolan Gerard 

Funk Betty Gabriel 

Kathryn Gallagher 

Peter Gallagher 

Noah Galvin 

Robert Gant 

Mark Gantt 

Beau Garrett 

Spencer Garrett 

Kimmy Gatewood 

Drew Gehling 

Brett Gelman 

Brian Geraghty 

Matt Gerald 

Tavi Gevinson 

Joe Gillette

Eliot Glazer 

Ilana Glazer 

Michael Godere 

Joanna Going 

Iddo Goldberg 

Bryan Greenberg 

Will Greenberg 

Anne Gregory 

Angela Gulner 

Grace Gummer 

Jenny Hagel 

Josh Hamilton 

Chelsea Handler 

Taylor Handley 

Colin Hanks 

Ryan Hansen 

Neil Patrick Harris 

Jeremy O. Harris 

Paul Walter Hauser 

Maya Hawke 

Pat Healy 

Tim Heidecker 

Kayleigh Hendricks 

John Arthur Hill 

Mary Holland 

Josh Hopkins 

Laura House 

Stephen Hu 

Rob Huebel 

Gary Cairns II 

Annie Ilonzeh 

Brittany Ishibashi 

Abbi Jacobson

Peter Jacobson

Nikki M James

Matthew Jeffers 

Sarah Jeffery 

Richard Jenkins 

Max Jenkins 

Avan Jogia 

Rebekka Johnson 

Brandon Johnson 

Lyn Durrel Jones

Amin Joseph 

Paget Kagy 

Kevin Kane 

Jocko SimsKei

Connoe Kelly-Eiding 

Riley Keough 

Nancy Kim 

Helen Kim 

Emily Kimball 

Joey King 

Kristina Klebe 

Rich Ceraulo Ko

Anna Konkle 

Lindsey Kraft 

Nick Kroll 

Lauren Lapkus 

Ooona Laurence 

Jennifer Lawrence 

Greta Lee 

Andrew Leeds 

John Leguizamo 

Téa Leoni

Sam Lerner 

Dan Levy 

Angela Lewis 

Laura Linney 

Zoe Lister-Jones 

Ron Livingston 

Eva Longoria 

Joe Lotruglio 

Jessica Lowe 

Natasha Lyonne 

Anthony Ma 

Nancy Ma 

Cornelius Macarthy 

Ashley Madekwe 

Archie Madekwe 

Erikka Makic 

Rami Malek 

Jena Malone 

Jake Martin 

Jeanine Mason 

Marlee Matlin 

Matthew McCarthy 

Andy McPhee 

Emma Meisel 

Mei Melançon 

Joshuah Melnick 

Chris Messina 

Debra Messing 

Amber Midthunder

Patina Miller 

Blaise Miller 

Nina Millin 

Jerry Minor 

Matthew Scott Montgomery 

Janet Montgomery 

Lamorne Morris 

Brad Morris 

Jennifer Morrison 

Javier Muñoz 

Liam Neeson 

Jeffrey R. Newman 

Becki Newton 

Sydelle Noël 

Bob Odenkirk 

Rosie O’Donnell 

Taryn O’Neill 

Leland Orser 

Patton Oswalt 

Elliot Page 

Peter Paige 

Adam Pally 

Keke Palmer 

Teresa Palmer 

Robert Paterno 

Nasim Pedrad 

Gary Perez 

Ryan Perez 

Busy Phillips 

Amy Poehler 

Sarah Polley 

Parker Posey 

Keith Poulson 

Daniel Powell 

Alyssa Preston 

Mark Proksch 

Alex Quijano 

Zachary Quinto 

Courtney Rackley 

Sendhil Ramamurthy 

Michael Rapaport 

June Diane Raphael 

Drew Rausch 

Emmy Raver-Lampman 

Britt Rentschler 

Sam Richardson 

Tijuana Ricks 

Genesis Rodriguez 

Will Ropp 

Ben Rosenfield 

Emmy Rossum 

Natasha Rothwell 

Allen Theosky Rowe 

Kristen Rozanski 

Mark Ruffalo 

Thomas Sadoski 

Meredith Salenger

Jessica Sattelberger 

Devon Sawa 

Kristen Schaal 

Sara Schaeffer 

Tom Scharpling 

Paul Scheer 

Molly Schreiber 

Amy Schumer 

Kyra Sedgwick 

Chlöe Sevigny 

Frankie Shaw 

Constance Shulman 

Gabourey Sidibe 

Robbie Silverman 

Henry Simmons 

Hannah Simone 

Timothy Simons 

Lexi Simonsen 

Jenny Slate 

John Slattery 

Jimmy Smagula 

Jahkara Smith 

Jenny Soo 

Marina Squerciati 

Annie Starke 

Riann Steele 

Fisher Stevens 

Daniel A Stevens 

Ben Stiller 

Meryl Streep

Brenda Strong

Mickey Sumner 

Jeff Sumner 

Jessica Szohr 

JB Tadena 

Amber Tamblyn 

Robin Lord Taylor 

Christian Telesmar 

Nick Thune 

Jackie Tohn 

Marissa Tomei 

Angela Trimbur 

Jeanne Tripplehorn 

Jonathan Tucker 

Emily Vancamp 

Mike Vogel 

Lena Waithe 

David Walton 

Rosalie Ward 

Lesley Ann Warren 

Michaela Watkins 

Haley Webb 

Mark Webber 

Steven Weber 

Liza Weil 

Chris Wendelken

Nick Westrate 

Michelle Williams 

Alex Winter 

DeWanda Wise 

Ellen Wong 

Breeda Wool 

Constance Wu 

Noah Wyle 

Travis York 

Britney Young 

Kelvin Yu 

Nora Zehetner 

Jenapher Zheng

Ziwe

