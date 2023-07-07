Jennifer Garner Will Reprise Role of Elektra on ‘Deadpool 3’ After Nearly 20 Years

Nineteen years after starring as Elektra in the 2005 Daredevil spinoff, Jennifer Garner is returning to the role.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Garner will be playing the beloved superhero character in Deadpool 3, which is set to premiere in 2024.

Garner played the character of Elektra in 2003’s Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck as Man Without Fear. Garner also served as the protagonist of a film based on her own character.

The Marvel Studios film is currently shooting with Ryan Reynolds playing his titular role, and Hugh Jackson returning to play Wolverine. Shawn Levy, who directed Night at the Museum and 2022’s The Adam Project, is helming direction for the upcoming film. (Garner played Ellie Read in The Adam Project, and Reynolds played Adam Reed.)

Citing multiple sources, THR said that the inclusion of Garner’s character hints at a multiverse-style plotline in the film, tapping into characters that belonged to Twentieth Century Fox, instead of Disney or Marvel.

Garner is also set to appear in Family Leave, which is in post-production. Garner serves as one of the film's co-producers, and she plays the protagonist role of Jess alongside Ed Helms. Garner starred in Party Down and The Last Thing He Told Me earlier this year.

The second iteration of the Deadpool franchise received multiple positive reviews, including one from Rolling Stone.

“Deadpool 2 throws everything it has at you until you throw your arms up in happy surrender. Like its predecessor, the sequel is a grab-bag of humor, sorrow, sensation and silliness,” read a review by Peter Travers. “None of it should work – but it does like gangbusters, creating a sequel that will blow you away with nonstop action and hardcore haha.”