Jennifer Coolidge Gives Shout-Out to Striking Writers at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge won the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, and along with celebrating and joking that the award was "made of her favorite food: popcorn," she gave props to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers who went on strike last Monday, May 1.

“Almost all great comedy starts with great writers and, and I just think that you know, as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight, you know, side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere,” she said. “And I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, you know, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t want to put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant was: It’s everything.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are typically aired live, but in the wake of the strike, 2023 host Drew Barrymore pulled out in solidarity with the writers on strike days before the event. On Friday, the WGA announced plans to picket outside of Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, where the event was to be held. This prompted several presenters and nominees, including Jamie Lee Curtis, to skip the event, citing they would not “cross their picket line.” That same day, organizers of the awards show announced it was opting for a pre-taped special.