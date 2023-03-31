Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She’s Once Again ‘Surrounded by Gays’ at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the Social Impact award at Thursday night’s annual GLAAD Media Awards — but this time, the White Lotus actress was more than happy to be “surrounded” by the company of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Here I am again, surrounded by gays,” Coolidge quipped on stage, referencing her character’s untimely demise in season two after she declared “These gays, they’re trying to murder me”. “It’s the story of my life.”

It wouldn’t be an award show in 2023 without the incredibly iconic @JENCOOLIDGE. She just made a surprise appearance to help us kick off the #GLAADawards (and these gays were not trying to kill her)



And then an old friend of hers had their own surprise. pic.twitter.com/4tzU8GMP9C — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

The actress continued, more seriously, “We’re here to honor media that helps the world understand and respect the LGBTQ+ community. You know, I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community, and I just want you all to know that I love you, and I thank you for always being there for me. That’s why I’m here because I wanna give back. That’s really what the GLAAD Media Awards are all about and I just want to that you all for being you and for inspiring me.”

She affirmed, “We all have a right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can.”

Following her speech, Coolidge's friend and frequent co-star Jane Lynch appeared to present the Social Impact trophy. "This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay," Lynch said. "She is one of us, ladies and gentle. And I have always said that the world has to catch up to Jennifer Coolidge. And the world has caught up to Jennifer Coolidge!"

During the ceremony, held in Beverly Hills and hosted by Margaret Cho, Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award, Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award, and Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

WATCH: Bad Bunny accepts the GLAAD Vanguard Award at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles for his advocacy and outspoken allyship for the LGBTQ community, which has reached millions around the world. #GLAADawards @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/d8WwE4UrzG — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

In addition, 15 of this year’s 33 categories were revealed, with Bros, A League of Their Own, What We Do in the Shadows, The Inspection, and, of course, The White Lotus taking the honors. The winners of the remaining categories will be announced at a ceremony in New York City in May.