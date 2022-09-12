fbpixel
Beware of the Lavender Baths

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Feeling Bloated, Dances Along to Play-Off Music in Hilariously Unhinged Emmys Speech

She accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘The White Lotus’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) WireImage

Jennifer Coolidge took a bath before the 2022 Emmy Awards, hoping to wind down before a big night of glitz and glam, but as she took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus, the actress expressed some playful regret about her pre-show ritual.

“I took a lavender bath tonight and right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress,” she comfortably overshared. “I’m having a hard time speaking.”

The detour for a quick story time ate up a chunk of her time as she accepted the award, and, from there, it was battle against the clock — and Coolidge refused to lose.

The actress managed to squeeze in nearly a dozen names and shoutouts before the music started playing to prompt her to wrap it up. “Hold on! This is a once in a lifetime thing!” she said, pleading to give her more time.

When the music threatened to play her off stage during her grand moment, itching to move on to a pre-taped sketch, Coolidge threw in the towel, cut her list of names short, and just danced along.

The win marks Coolidge’s first Emmy Award and comes from her first-ever nomination.

