Jennifer Aniston Demands Attention in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped a trailer for the forthcoming third season of The Morning Show, and it promises all the drama. The series, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will return Sept. 13 with two new episodes and continue airing through the fall.

In the clip, Aniston’s character Alex Levy vies for power at UBA Network, replying that she is “unprecedented” when told that’s what her demands are. We also get glimpses of Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and newcomer Jon Hamm. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies also star in the third season.

The season synopsis notes, “In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

The Morning Show, which has earned Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice awards, has already been renewed for Season Four.

In a new profile with the Wall Street Journal published on Monday, Aniston spoke about producing the series through her Echo Films company alongside Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Trending Epstein, Shower Time, and Civil War: Trump’s Tucker Interview Got Really Weird ‘Climate Change Agenda Is a Hoax,’ Says Surging GOP Candidate at Debate Woman Who Fatally Shoved 87-Year-Old Broadway Coach Pleads Guilty ‘Below Deck’ Accused of Covering Up Gary King’s Sexual Misconduct

“The material that I was interested in or she was interested in wasn’t really being made. And if it was, we weren’t the actresses getting the opportunities,” Aniston said. “So we were given the wonderful option of being able to create our own material.”

“You think about ownership as a woman in the media industry—it just didn’t exist,” Witherspoon added, when speaking about the industry’s climate at the time. Behind the scenes, Aniston said they run a “chick club.” “Being that we’re female, there’s a level of understanding, compassion and consideration that I think doesn’t always exist amongst the dudes,” Aniston said.