Jenna Ortega Does Not Want to Do the ‘Wednesday’ Dance in ‘SNL’ Promo

Dance, Dance, Dance

The actress is joined by the Please Don’t Destroy crew decked in full cosplay
Jenna Ortega reluctantly agreed to recreate the dance scene from Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday for her Saturday Night Live promo on Wednesday.

“Honestly, this is really well-written, I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new,” the actress tells the Please Don’t Destroy crew in the clip. The guys, who are dressed in their best Wednesday Addams frills, are passively distraught.

John Higgins responds by saying doing the TikTok dance with the actress “wouldn’t be a dream come true” for the three comedians, and Ortega relents. The camera cuts to the group rehashing the viral routine, which swaps the Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” for the Born This Way deep cut “Bloody Mary,” before Ortega realizes she’s been duped.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed the return of Wednesday for season two. The series brought in over 341 million viewing hours worldwide within its first week on the platform, according to the streaming giant—grabbing the top spot from Stranger Things for the biggest debut streaming week for an English language series. 

Ortega is also set to star alongside The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan in a film co-written by the singer and director Trey Edward Shults.

